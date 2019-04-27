Canada
April 27, 2019 6:37 pm

Flooding persists in Eastern Canada: Here’s whats happening in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Canada.

Flooding has forced several communities in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick to declare states of emergency, evacuate residents and request the assistance of the federal government.

Here’s what’s happening in each of the affected provinces:

Ontario

Ottawa

In Ottawa, those affected by the floods were given a small break as the area received only 14.3 mm of rain on Friday, far less than the 25 mm initially predicted for the area.

However, a morning report from the Ottawa River Regulations Planning Board, which monitors levels in the Ottawa River, said water levels are just below 2017 levels close to Constance Bay and they’re forecast to rise another 47 centimetres.

A measuring spot close to Parliament Hill forecasts a rise of another 75 centimetres before water levels are expected to peak on May 1.

The City of Ottawa remains under the state of emergency it declared on Thursday, despite the short reprieve from the heavy rain.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined volunteers filling sand bags in Constance Bay on Saturday morning.

He was briefed on flood operations.

Members of the Canadian Forces help push a boat loaded with sandbags to a flooded home in the Constance Bay area in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 26, 2019.  REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Stephen Wood places sandbags outside his property during flooding on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

Muskoka region

Further north in the Muskoka region, the towns of Bracebridge and Huntsville each declared states of emergency earlier in the week, with more flooding expected over the weekend.

The flooding has forced a number of road closures in both areas.

A flood warning remains in effect until May 3 in the Territorial District of Parry Sound, the District Municipality of Muskoka and the northwest area of the County of Haliburton, said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) in the Parry Sound District.

Quebec

Heavy rain has brought evacuations in Quebec. The weather has also closed roads along with one of the province’s main bridges.

The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion and the Municipality of Pointe-Calume have each declared states of emergency as heavy rain and rising water levels continue to threaten the areas.

Rigaud, meanwhile, has issued a mandatory evacuation order.

READ MORE: Quebec flooding: Galipeault Bridge closed, Vaudreuil-Dorion declares state of emergency

The Galipeault Bridge on Highway 20, which connects Île-Perrot to Montreal’s West Island, was also closed due to rising water.

As of Saturday morning, more than 3,000 homes had been hit by flooding, more than 2,000 people had been forced from their homes and more than 2,700 homes were inaccessible due to washed out roads and landslides, according to Urgence Quebec.

A cyclist surveys the bike path on the closed Galipeault Bridge in Ile-Perrot. Phil Carpenter/Global News\

Phil Carpenter/Global News

A man carries a box of personal items from a boat in the town of Rigaud, Que, west of Montreal, Friday, April 26, 2019.The town issued a mandatory evacuation order earlier Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the latest forecast suggests waters will slowly recede in most areas over the next five days.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said officials aren’t expecting much precipitation on Saturday, even as rain is expected across much of the province.

The Saint John River to be below flood stage in Fredericton, and down to flood stage in Oak Point, Maugerville and Saint John by Thursday, the five-day forecast shows.

However, the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between River Glade and Oromocto, one of more than 80 road closures in the province.

 

Peter Toner, right, Peta Fussell and their son Harry, 11, use a canoe and chest waders to check on their home on Riverside Drive in Fredericton on Monday April 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

The New Brunswick Legislature is seen in the background of a boat ramp sign in Carleton Park surrounded by the flood water and debris from the St. John River in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Stephen MacGillivray/CP

— With files from Kalina Laframboise, Daina Goldfinger, Christopher Whan and The Canadian Press

