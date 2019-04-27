BerMax Caffe owners may face steep consequences over alleged staged hate crime: lawyer

The owners of BerMax Caffe and Bistro could face serious consequences if they are convicted of public mischief.

On April 18 the restaurant, owned by the Berent family, was vandalized and spray-painted with antisemitic graffiti, and a member of the family reported that she was assaulted.

Six days later, Winnipeg Police announced their belief that the hate crime was staged. Three members of the family were simultaneously charged with public mischief.

Lawyer and legal commentator Paul Walsh says such antics waste police resources and are never taken lightly.

“[If you give] false information to the police that either promotes or impedes an investigation,” said Walsh, “[or if you} do anything that causes another person to be suspected of committing a crime — everything that these three people have been charged with is the definition of public mischief.”

Walsh said that if the Crown prosecutor leads by indictment, the Berent family could be looking at up to five years in jail.

If the Crown proceeds on a lesser offense, the penalty could be a $5000 fine and up to six months behind bars.

The Berents have been evicted from the restaurant property for not paying their rent. They’ll be in court to face their public mischief charges in May.

