Court documents show BerMax Caffe owners were in financial trouble

The three owners of BerMax Caffe and Bistro accused of staging an anti-Semitic hate crime at their own restaurant last week are in financial hot water, according to court documents.

Last year, BerMax Design Limited, owned by the Berent family, was taken to court by the Business Development Bank.

The bank alleged it loaned $150,000 to the company in 2014, and four years later, there was more than $100,000 outstanding.

In August, the court ruled in favour of BDC and ordered Oxana and Alexander Berent to pay the bank $114,147.47.

There is no indication that payment has been made.

On Tuesday, the Royal Bank of Canada filed a statement of claim against the Berents’ son Maxim, saying he owes $43,628.94 in credit card debt, plus interest and legal costs.

The bank said it had demanded payment from the younger Berent, but he has yet to pay up.

Additionally, Bermax Capital Limited is named as a defendant in a legal battle over renovations at a $2 million condo building near the Misericordia Health Centre.

There is no estimate of financial damages determined for that case.​

Global News has made repeated attempts to talk to the Berent family. They have denied to other media that they faked the attacks on their restaurants.

Court records show the family and its companies were named as defendants in at least ten court cases in Manitoba, dating back to 1989.

