Anti-Semitic hate crime allegedly staged by cafe owners, say Winnipeg police

An incident at a Corydon Avenue cafe that was originally reported as a hate crime was apparently staged, said police.

Three owners of the BerMax Caffe were arrested Wednesday and charged with public mischief, which involves intent to mislead and causing an officer to investigate an incident based on false information.

The cafe was allegedly robbed, the interior trashed and the walls spray painted with anti-Semitic graffiti on April 18, although investigators now say that was all staged by the owners.

The incident sparked a large outpouring of support from people in Winnipeg’s Jewish community and the city at large, including an inter-faith prayer vigil planned by a local church for Thursday night.

Alexander, Oxana and Maxim Berent are all facing charges.

