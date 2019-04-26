Crime
April 26, 2019 6:17 pm

Second person charged with attempted murder in Fines Drive shooting

By Online Producer  Global News

A shooting on Fines Drive in Regina that left two people injured is not believed to be a random act, police said.

A second man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that took place last weekend in the 400-block of Fines Drive.

Christopher Leigh Anderson, 44, is charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and arson causing damage to property.

Regina police arrived at the scene at 5:10 a.m. on April 21 after being called to the 1900-block of Fleet Street for a report that two people had sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, according to police.

EMS transported the men to hospital for treatment of the wounds.

Through the investigation, Steven Karl Miller, 37, was arrested on April 24 for the same three charges.

Police believe the shooting was not random in nature.

Anderson, of Regina, appeared in court on Friday.

