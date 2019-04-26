City of Ottawa officials to provide update on flooding

The City of Ottawa is expected to provide another update on the municipality’s response to flooding in the national capital on Friday, a day after declaring a state of emergency due to forecasts of heavy rainfall and rising Ottawa River levels.

Deputy Mayor George Darouze, standing in for Mayor Jim Watson this weekend, is scheduled to address reporters at 4 p.m. at Ottawa City Hall, along with city staff and a representative from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Many residents in Constance Bay, Britannia and Cumberland are racing against time to fortify their homes with sandbags before river levels peak early next week.

On Thursday, the city requested military help with protecting properties. About 400 troops arrived in Ottawa on Friday, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence confirmed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also met with city officials on Friday morning and toured the flood zone in Constance Bay.

“I told the mayor [of Ottawa] last night that anything we needs, we’re going to be there for him,” Ford told reporters.