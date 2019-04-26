Premier Doug Ford to visit flood area in west Ottawa, meet with city officials

On the heels of Mayor Jim Watson’s move to declare a state of emergency in Ottawa due to rapidly rising water levels along the Ottawa River, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to meet with city officials and first responders in the city’s west end on Friday morning.

An itinerary for the premier says he is meeting with acting Ottawa Mayor George Darouze and city officials at 9:30 a.m. in Constance Bay, one of three communities bordering the Ottawa River that are most threatened by floods, according to the city.

Darouze is filling in as mayor while Watson is away from his duties for three days due to eye surgery.

The premier will hold a media availability at 10 a.m., after meeting with first responders on Bayview Drive.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Ottawa River Regulating Committee said water levels in the Britannia area were 60.16 metres high, about 28 centimetres below peak levels in 2017 (60.44 metres), but predicted they would peak at 60.90 metres on Monday, about 46 centimetres above 2017 levels.

The City of Ottawa is opening three emergency community support centres for residents affected by flooding in the Cumberland, Bay and West Carleton-March wards.

The Salvation Army says it has also deployed three of its mobile canteens to serve food and water to volunteers in Constance Bay, Britannia and Cumberland, located east of downtown Ottawa, who are filling sandbags and installing them around at-risk properties.