Ottawa River flood levels set to surpass 2017 peak by almost a metre

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, due to continued rainfall and snow melt this weekend, the water level in the Ottawa River is set to surpass those seen in the May 2017 floods, in some cases by more than 70 cm.

“All areas along the Ottawa River that were impacted in 2017, and possible additional areas, are at risk,” said the board in a release. “Reservoirs throughout the basin are being used to store runoff and minimize flooding as much as possible.”

WATCH: Homes along Ottawa River left flooded

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford visits flood areas in west Ottawa, meets with city officials

According to the board, the river will surpass levels seen in 2017 at every measurement point except Maniwaki where the water levels will be highest. Mattawa will experience the largest discrepancy by a margin of 74 cm.

On Thursday, the City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency due to the forecasted rain for the weekend which will push the levels past the 2017 amounts.

READ MORE: City of Ottawa declares state of emergency as flood levels projected to rise above 2017 peak

This means the mayor has called on the province for assistance which in turn calls upon the federal government for aid such as the military.

According to Mayor Watson, around 400 Canadian Armed Forces personnel will make their way to Ottawa on Friday to help with flooding measures.

Premier Doug Ford is set to visit the affected areas in Constance Bay on Friday morning.