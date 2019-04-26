‘My family will never be the same’: Mother of missing Vernon woman

The last time Ashley Simpson was seen was April 27, 2016.

Saturday will mark the three-year anniversary of her disappearance. On Friday, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released a video of Simpson’s mother pleading for information.

“My family will never be the same,” said Cindy Simpson. “I feel like someone must know something about Ashley, and maybe are too afraid to say something.

“But there are so many ways to reach out to the RCMP. Please, just call. Ashley had so many people that loved her and miss her and just want her home.”

Ashely is described as Caucasian, 5′ 5″ and 119 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. She was 32 years old at the time of her disappearance but would be 35 now.

Five women, including Simpson, have disappeared from the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions since 2016. Only one has ever been found. In 2017, police discovered the remains of Vernon teenager Traci Genereaux on a rural property in Salmon Arm.

“Investigators at the Southeast District Major Crime Unit have been working tirelessly to determine what happened to Ashley, prior to being reported missing to police on April 30, 2016,” said RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“To date, numerous tips have been received and fully investigated, friends and associates have been interviewed and leads followed-up. Unfortunately, Ashley remains missing.”

If you have information about Ashley’s disappearance, contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

