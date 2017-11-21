Memorial held for Vernon teen Traci Genereaux

The rainy overcast weather was appropriately sombre on Tuesday as friends and family gathered to remember Traci Genereaux.

The search for the missing Vernon teen ended tragically last month when her remains were found on a north Okanagan property.

“We are just here to pay our respects to the family and the friends of Traci Genereaux. She is no longer with us and as a concerned citizen it is really heartbreaking,” said Meagan Louis, who helped organize the memorial.

Louis helped organize the memorial at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission. She didn’t know Genereaux but was moved by her story.

“I’ve invited people to bring out candles, light some candles for Traci and to bring any artwork that anybody might have made,” said Louis.

“With this memorial, it is also healing for people to kind of…let out some grief.”

As friends, family and the community at large gathered to remember Genereaux the police investigation continues.

No one has yet been charged in connection with her death.

Two officers entered the memorial. They said they were simply there to pay their respects.