Crime
April 26, 2019 1:20 pm

Charges laid after blowtorch used in parking machine theft: Guelph police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Investigators say they have connected the suspect to a similar robbery at a parking lot coin machine at the Westmount Medical Centre on Wednesday.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A A

Guelph police say a 42-year-old man is facing several charges after a blowtorch was used in a parking machine theft.

Officers were called to the Homewood Health Centre on Delhi Street just after midnight on Friday for reports that a parking lot coin machine had been robbed of its coins.

READ MORE: Thief steals watch, chain right off man’s wrist, neck: Guelph police

Story continues below

Police said the machine had burn marks on it, possibly caused by a blowtorch.

Officers then arrested a man on a bicycle, hauling a trailer at around 2 a.m. on York Road after he was found with a blowtorch.

Investigators say they have connected the suspect to a similar robbery at a parking lot coin machine at the Westmount Medical Centre on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 18 gas tanks stolen from Guelph business during overnight break-in: police

Some tools that were stolen from a Bagot Street home on April 13 were also allegedly found on the man when he was arrested.

He will appear in court in June.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph blowtorch thefts
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police blowtorch
Guelph police blowtorch thefts
Parking lot machine blowtorch Guelph
Parking lot machine thefts Guelph

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.