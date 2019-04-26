Charges laid after blowtorch used in parking machine theft: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 42-year-old man is facing several charges after a blowtorch was used in a parking machine theft.

Officers were called to the Homewood Health Centre on Delhi Street just after midnight on Friday for reports that a parking lot coin machine had been robbed of its coins.

Police said the machine had burn marks on it, possibly caused by a blowtorch.

Officers then arrested a man on a bicycle, hauling a trailer at around 2 a.m. on York Road after he was found with a blowtorch.

Investigators say they have connected the suspect to a similar robbery at a parking lot coin machine at the Westmount Medical Centre on Wednesday.

Some tools that were stolen from a Bagot Street home on April 13 were also allegedly found on the man when he was arrested.

He will appear in court in June.