Charges laid in child sexual-assault investigation in southwestern Ontario

Wellington County OPP say a 65-year-old man has been charged in a sexual assault investigation involving a child.

It was reported to police on Monday that a child had been allegedly sexually assaulted in the Township of Wellington North.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP lay 12 seat belt charges over Easter weekend

OPP arrested 65-year-old Morris Gordon Wilson and charged him with sexual assault on a person under 16 years old and sexual interference.

In a news release on Friday, police said the victim and suspect know each other.

An OPP spokesperson said Wilson was also known to police prior to these allegations but didn’t elaborate.

READ MORE: Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Wellington North is about 50 kilometres north of Guelph.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with any information to call Det. Heidi Pautsch at 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH: Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?