Crime
April 25, 2019 10:23 pm

Brandon police find $250K worth of meth, heroin during traffic stop

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Brandon police found a large amount of meth and heroin during a traffic stop.

Brandon Police Service
A A

A routine traffic stop Wednesday night turned into a massive discovery of drugs in Brandon.

Police found two large bags of drugs with one of them equalling around $100,000 of crystal meth.

READ MORE: As Winnipeg’s meth crisis grows, so does Brandon’s

Inside the other bag was believed to be heroin mixed with fentanyl, adding up to $150,000.

A 37-year-old man from Alberta was arrested and also had more than $2,600 in cash seized.

He appeared in court Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon
Brandon drug bust
Drug Bust
Fentanyl
Fentanyl bust
Heroin
Meth

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.