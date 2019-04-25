Brandon police find $250K worth of meth, heroin during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop Wednesday night turned into a massive discovery of drugs in Brandon.

Police found two large bags of drugs with one of them equalling around $100,000 of crystal meth.

Inside the other bag was believed to be heroin mixed with fentanyl, adding up to $150,000.

A 37-year-old man from Alberta was arrested and also had more than $2,600 in cash seized.

He appeared in court Thursday.