Crews battle grass fire in Sherwood Park

Emergency crews were called to battle a grass fire on the eastern outskirts of Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a grass fire in the area of Range Road 233 and Township Road 522. The area is located just east of Anthony Henday Drive, north of Highway 14.

There are no houses in the area, RCMP said. The fire was under control by 5 p.m., Strathcona County fire said.

About 28 firefighters were on scene Thursday. Crews were expected to be on scene through the night to put out hot spots.

Traffic was being re-routed between Township Road 522 and Township Road 520 in Sherwood Park.

The cause of the fire was not known Thursday afternoon.

The blaze came one day after a grass fire broke out in northern Strathcona County, just east of Fort Saskatchewan. On Wednesday evening, firefighters from four jurisdictions were called to the area of Range Road 220 just south of Township Road 554. The area is located about five kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan.

About 20 firefighters from Strathcona County and Fort Saskatchewan remained on scene Thursday morning, putting out hot spots.

