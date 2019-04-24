Fast-moving grass fire that posed risk to 3 Saskatchewan communities now contained

A fast-moving grass fire that posed a risk to three communities in Saskatchewan has been contained.

Battlefords RCMP said the fire burning north of Highway 40 had posed a risk to Sweetgrass First Nation, the village of Prongua and Table Mountain.

READ MORE: Fast moving grass fire poses risk to 3 Saskatchewan communities

There were concerns the fire would jump the highway.

Firefighters from Battleford and Cut Knife as well as Sweet Grass and Moosomin First Nations helped contain the fire.

READ MORE: Wildfire prompts state of emergency in Biggar, Sask. area

The RCMP also credited landowners, who tilled fire breaks ahead of the blaze, from helping to prevent the grass fire from getting out of control.