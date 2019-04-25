Head of probe into ‘slacking’ inspector resigns from Winnipeg public service

Winnipeg’s manager of labour negotiations who’s leading the investigation into ‘slacking’ city inspectors is leaving his post at the end of May.

Robert Kirby, who’s been with the city for just over two years, has accepted a position outside of Manitoba.

“I think we were fortunate to get him, he has a lot of experience in labour relations. It’s always disappointing seeing a good person leave,” said City of Winnipeg’s chief administrative officer, Doug McNeil.

So far, the city has interviewed nearly 70 city employees in the public works department. This is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of city inspectors taking extended breaks and running errands on taxpayer’s money.

“We see [investigation] as a few stages. The first stage is the interviews, the next stage is to verify what was said by employees. He will complete that first round,” said McNeil.

Kirby will continue assisting with investigation in his last four weeks on the job. McNeil said he’s confident Kirby’s team of staff and human resources representatives will take over the inspector probe.

