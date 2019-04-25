Sexsomia offender released on bail for historic sexual assault charges

The Spencerville man facing charges for two historic sexual assaults of minors, and who is currently going through another appeal for a sexual assault conviction from 2012, was released on bail on Thursday.

Ryan Hartman, 38, was arrested by North Grenville OPP last week. His bail hearing took place on Wednesday at a Brockville court, but the decision was pushed forward until Thursday, where ultimately a justice of the peace decided to release him.

An investigation into Hartman began on March 29, when two complainants, aged 14 and 15 at the time of the alleged assaults, came forward. OPP says the assaults happened sometime between 2008 and 2011 in the Grenville region.

Hartman is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching to a child under 16 in relation to those two women.

He is also currently appealing the denial of his constitutional appeal to a speedy trial, a trial that found him guilty of sexual assault.

Hartman was convicted of sexually assaulting Bekah D’Aoust in 2012. Since that conviction, Hartman has appealed the decision three times, once claiming he did commit the assault but was suffering from sexsomnia during the incident, a disease that makes people have sex in their sleep.

When all three of his appeals were shot down, Hartman filed a constitutional appeal, which in turn was also shot down.

On March 20, Hartman was sentenced to one year in jail.

The next day, Hartman hired a new layer out of Toronto to file an appeal to the decision on the constitutional appeal.

He was released on bail pending that appeal only to be brought back into custody days later for the new charges of sexual assault.