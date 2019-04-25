Proper etiquette urged when using the Okanagan Rail Trail

In the Vernon area alone, almost 8,000 people used the Okanagan Rail Trail last weekend.

That prompted a gentle etiquette reminder from the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO).

“Please have proper etiquette when using the trails,” said Mike Fox of the RDNO. “Be courteous of others and make sure you are respectful.”

READ MORE: $1.45 million donation will help finish Okanagan Rail Trail

Here’s a little list that trail users can follow to help keep it clean, thus ensuring everyone enjoys their experience.

Some rules are obvious; like the sign that says no motorized vehicles. Other rules, though, are less tangible.

For example, cycling is a great way to enjoy the trail, but be mindful of other users – focus on the ride, not your cellphone.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Sept. 27, 2018): Grand opening held for Okanagan Rail Trail, but project faces more hurdles

There’s a wrong way to pass pedestrians and a right way to share the trail. Using a bell on your bike is a polite way to alert others before passing them.

Anyone who has ever used the Okanagan Rail Trail knows that it offers some spectacular, scenic vistas along its length. But nobody wants to see the trail littered with trash.

The golden rule with waste is leave no trace. So if you pack it in, then pack it out and put it where it belongs.

READ MORE: Ranch says it’s not to blame for Okanagan Rail Trail blockage

And that golden rule goes for Fido, too.

“What we’d really like to see is owners pick up after their dogs,” said Ashley Gregerson of the RDNO.

WATCH BELOW (March 8, 2019): Gate blocking Okanagan Rail Trail could be coming down

So if you’re walking man’s best friend, here’s two pooch points to ponder: keep your dogs on a leash to right side of the path and bring your own poop bags, or use the ones provided.

“The more we respect others and respect the natural environment we live in, it stays beautiful,” said Fox. “Everybody enjoys it and has a good time.”