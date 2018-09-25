Dogs must be leashed on Okanagan Rail Trail: Regional District

Dogs welcome. Just make sure they’re leashed up.

That was the message the Regional District of the North Okanagan sent out on Tuesday ahead of the Okanagan Rail Trail’s grand opening on Thursday. The 10-sentence press release was titled “Dog control ramping up on Okanagan Rail Trail.”

“Everyone is excited for the official opening of the trail, but owners are kindly reminded that their dogs must remain on leashes”, said RDNO parks manager Keith Pinkoski. “Along with the current site signage, we will have our contractor monitoring the trail more regularly to ensure owner compliance with the RDNO dog control bylaw to reduce the risk of unwanted dog interactions.”

“We want to ensure users feel safe and maximize enjoyment while on the trail.”

According to the RDNO, its dog control bylaw No. 2466 “provides dog control throughout the North Okanagan, which now includes the newly completed Okanagan Rail Trail. The bylaw is intended to help improve dog owner responsibility and accountability.”

“Responsible dog owners must make sure their pets are properly leashed, well behaved, trained and do not pose a threat to RDNO trail users or other animals. Residents should take note that non-compliance to this bylaw could result in owner fines of up to $2,000.”