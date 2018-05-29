Environment
1.45 million dollar donation will help finish Okanagan Rail Trail

By Global News
It’s the biggest single donation of its kind to the Okanagan Rail Trail, 1.45 million dollars.

The rail trail windfall coming courtesy of Okanagan pioneer, Harry Weatherill.

Weatherill’s will dictated that his estate be used for creating a recreational facility for Okanagan residents.

His nephews Gary Gordon and Bob all felt that the rail trail was the perfect way to respect their Uncle Harry’s last wishes.

“I think he would be thrilled.” Bob Weatherill said.

The donation will conclude fundraising for the first phase of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

