July 17, 2018 10:58 am

Okanagan Rail Trail goal has been met

By Global News
Steve Beskidny/Global News
The Okanagan Rail Trail is moving into its next phase.

Donation signs are coming down now that the goal of raising $7.8 million to complete the trail has been met.

Organizers say nearly 5000 individual donors, 62 Business Partners, 43 Campaign Partners, and 45 Trail Ambassadors came through to bring in the funds necessary to create the trail from Coldstream to Kelowna.

Donors will be recognized on the website: www.okanaganrailtrail.ca, and on signs along the trail to be installed next year.
