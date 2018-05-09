Okanagan Rail Trail only $150K from being completely funded

A contribution from a local family, combined with the recent funding pledge from the federal government means the Okanagan Rail Trail is only $150,000 away from being completely funded.

“Within the next month or two, a complete story will be told of the local family who was inspired by the community campaign, and potential for the rail trail to support multi-generational healthy families,” Laurie Postill, North Okanagan Trail ambassador said in a news release. “In the meantime, there is a final chance for all of our communities to join in to finish the campaign.”

The fundraising target was $7.8 million.

The federal government recently offered to give 50 cents for every dollar raised for new work.

The Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative group hopes to raise the rest of the money by July 1.

“This is the last chance to be part of completing this legacy from Kelowna to Coldstream. Let’s make it happen,” Heather Stewart, Kelowna Trail ambassador said.