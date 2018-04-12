Feds deliver more than a million dollars for Okanagan Rail Trail development

It was cold and windy but that didn’t damper the spirits of those attending Thursday’s funding announcement from Kelowna/Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr.

“On behalf of the government of Canada, I’m pleased to announce a federal contribution of $1.3 to the Okanagan Rail Trail project,” Fuhr said.

Fuhr said the money will be instrumental in covering the eight million dollar price tag needed to develop the trail.

Lake Country mayor James Baker said it’s nice to see the feds step up to the plate.

“We promised that it would be all taxpayer’s money doing all the development — so it’s all donations. Ultimately I guess with federal and provincial contributions are taxpayers but when all of Canada is contributing towards this, it’s a lot easier on the local taxpayers,” Baker said.

Officials said most of the trail development north of Kelowna is complete and the trail should be done by the end of the summer.