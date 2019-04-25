School bus camera footage alone to be enough to prosecute drivers in court 

TORONTO – School bus camera footage may soon be enough to prosecute drivers who pass the stopped vehicles in Ontario.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the regulatory changes will mean an additional witness is no longer required in order to use the camera footage in court.

Yurek says that currently if a school bus driver can’t take a day off work to testify against a driver the camera footage is inadmissible in court.

He says the move is designed to protect children as they are brought to and from school each day.

The government will also introduce a law which, if passed, would permit municipalities to add additional fines to drivers who break the law and pass a stopped school bus.

Currently, drivers who pass a stopped school bus can be charged, face a fine of up to $2,000 and receive six demerit points for a first offence.

Each subsequent offence can lead to a driver being fined up to $4,000, an additional six demerit points, and up to six months in jail.