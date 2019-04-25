Allegedly stolen truck gets stuck off-roading, Vernon man arrested

A Vernon man was arrested and is facing charges after taking an allegedly stolen truck for an off-road ride last week.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say concerned citizens alerted them last Thursday afternoon of a vehicle that was reportedly stuck along a trail in Ellison Provincial Park.

READ MORE: Moose on the loose leads N.L. police to stolen vehicle

Police say with the park having no road access, an air service unit was called in to help officers locate the vehicle. Police added that officers determined the truck was allegedly stolen out of Kelowna.

READ MORE: Police nab suspect wanted in dragging of London officer by alleged stolen vehicle

The police air unit located the truck, with the 36-year-old suspect still trying to drive it out of the park. Shortly after the truck got stuck, the man fled on foot. Police say the air unit continued to track the suspect, with officers locating and apprehending him without incident.

Police say the man was held in custody and is facing charges of possession of stolen property and breach of conditions.