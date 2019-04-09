Vernon RCMP track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Road

An Okanagan man is facing a possible court date after a stolen vehicle was tracked to an address on Silver Star Road, according to Vernon RCMP.

Police say the vehicle, which stolen from the Spallumcheen area, was spotted on Monday, just after 11 a.m., heading south on Highway 97 near Otter Lake Cross Road. The vehicle was reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed before proceeding east on Silver Star Road.

Police say officers and air patrol converged on the area and tracked the vehicle to the 6100 block of Silver Star Road, where the two occupants were arrested.

The vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning.

“The top priority of the responding units is to ensure public safety. Therefore, a swift and well-executed containment of the area was made by front-line officers and the two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident,” Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett said on Tuesday.

Police say a 32-year-old man from Vernon was held in custody overnight to face possible charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime. A 46-year-old Vernon woman was released with no charges.