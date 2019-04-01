Crime
April 1, 2019 2:03 pm

Teen charged after vehicle reported stolen in Saskatoon collides with semi

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said a teen girl was not seriously injured after a vehicle reported stolen crashed into semi.

A teenage girl is facing several charges after a vehicle that had been reported stolen crashed into a semi while trying allegedly trying to evade Saskatoon police.

A woman said two pedestrians approached her while she was stopped at Matheson Drive and 33rd Street early Sunday morning, police said in a release.

One pedestrian was alleged to have been armed with a stick, police said, and the driver was threatened and told to get out of her vehicle.

The pair then got into the vehicle and took off.

Officers spotted the vehicle a few hours later being driven slowly the wrong way on 18th Street West near Avenue X South, police said.

The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed when a traffic stop was attempted, officers reported, and the driver turned north onto Avenue P, eventually striking a semi turning south onto Avenue P.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was not seriously injured, police said, and taken into custody.

She has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, evading police, and dangerous driving.

