Quebec dog attack victim thanks community for outpouring of support

A Quebec woman who was seriously injured in an attack by three dogs last month in the Eastern Townships is thanking the community for its support.

The message from Dominique Alain and her family was published on the website of Potton Township today, thanking first-responders and staff at the hospital in Sherbrooke, Que., for taking care of her following the mauling.

Alain was attacked while jogging along a road in Potton Township on March 29, about 125 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

READ MORE: Dogs seriously injure woman during walk in Estrie

Animal welfare authorities deemed the dogs too dangerous to be returned to their owners, and local councillors voted to euthanize the animals.

Mayor Jacques Marcoux, who knows Alain personally, says she is out of intensive care but will be in hospital for sometime.

Marcoux says the entire community — several villages make up the township — was deeply affected by the attack.

A Go Fund Me page launched in April to help pay for prosthetics, retrofitting of her home and other expenses has raised more than $21,000 so far.