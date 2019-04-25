Kelowna Rockets assistant coach signs two-year extension

Four years ago, Kris Mallette took part in his first Memorial Cup.

Next May, he’ll be experiencing his second national championship.

On Wednesday, the Kelowna Rockets announced they had inked the assistant coach to a two-year extension. The deal runs through to the 2020-21 season, with Kelowna hosting the Memorial Cup in May of 2020.

“He has earned this opportunity to work the team heading into this season and the Memorial Cup,” Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton said of Mallette. “We’re thrilled to have Kris back on our bench.”

A former defenceman who played just over two seasons in Kelowna colours, Mallette joined the Rockets’ coaching staff in 2014-15. That season, the team added a handful of players at the trade deadline and went on to win the league championship.

At the 2015 Memorial Cup in Quebec City, Kelowna lost 2-1 in overtime to the Oshawa Generals. During round-robin play, Oshawa beat Kelowna 2-1. The Generals went 4-0 at the tournament, while the Rockets went 1-3.

“My family and I are happy to be in Kelowna for another two years,” said Mallette. “I want to thank the Hamilton family for this opportunity to continue and coach with the Rockets during the Memorial Cup season.

“I’m excited to work with Adam and our staff in preparing our team, specifically our defence and penalty kill for major junior hockey’s biggest stage.”

Mallette played 139 games for the Rockets, spending the 1996-97 and ’97-’98 seasons in Kelowna. Nine games into the 1998-99 season, he was traded to Moose Jaw. He played 110 games with the Warriors during ’98-99 and 1999-2000 seasons.

Following his junior career, Mallette played nine seasons in the minors. He was selected in the third round, 62nd overall, in the 1997 NHL draft.