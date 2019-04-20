NewsAlert: Flames eliminated from playoffs

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary 5-1 on Friday to oust the Flames from their best-of-seven first-round series in five games.

Calgary entered the playoffs as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference after a 107-point regular season, while Colorado qualified as the second wild card.

The Flames won the series opener at home before dropping four in a row, including two in overtime.

More coming.