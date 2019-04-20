Sports
April 20, 2019 12:59 am

NewsAlert: Flames eliminated from playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary 5-1 on Friday to oust the Flames from their best-of-seven first-round series in five games.

Calgary entered the playoffs as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference after a 107-point regular season, while Colorado qualified as the second wild card.

The Flames won the series opener at home before dropping four in a row, including two in overtime.

More coming.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Calgary Hockey
Calgary Sports
Flames
Flames hockey
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.