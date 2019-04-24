Police warn public of man trying to lure young girls into car in Toronto

Toronto police have issued a safety alert to notify the public of a man who has reportedly attempted to lure numerous young girls into his car in Toronto.

Over the past two weeks, police said, an older white man driving a red car has approached girls in the Forest Manor Road and Parkway Forest Drive area on two occasions.

The first incident happened on April 11, when police say a man drove up to a 10-year-old girl and tried to get her to come inside his car.

The man fled after realizing she was with an adult who was walking behind her.

The second incident involved two 10-year-old girls who were playing in a park when he approached them on April 22, officials said.

The man fled once the two girls ran away and informed an adult.

Police said both incidents occurred on weekdays around 2:00 p.m.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward and for residents in the area to report any suspicious people or vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contract police at 416-808-3300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

