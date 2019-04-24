Man charged after alleged sexual assault of student inside north Toronto high school

Toronto police say a 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a north-end school on Tuesday, prompting a brief lockdown at the facility.
Police were called to St. Joseph Morrow Park Catholic Secondary School, located near Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East, just after 11 a.m.
Investigators alleged a man, who is unknown to the victim, prevented the girl from leaving the washroom before sexually assaulting her. The girl screamed which alerted staff to the incident, police said.
Police said the school went into lockdown shortly after the incident and that the accused was arrested.
Edison Diamante, 44, of Toronto was charged with assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement.
He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.
— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Catherine McDonald.
