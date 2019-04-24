2 victims of Langley deck collapse remain unresponsive in critical condition

Nearly a week after a deck collapsed at a Langley wedding celebration, family of the victims say nine people remain in hospital.

Two of those people are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and have not been responsive since the collapse, according to father of the bride Jaswinder Garcha.

Three other patients were released from hospitals in the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, one of whom is being transferred to a hospital in Calgary, he said.

The deck, at the back of a home rented for the wedding, collapsed around 5:45 p.m. on Good Friday, sending dozens of people — including a toddler and seniors — to hospital.

According to Garcha, the collapse happened just before the traditional wedding ceremony.

The bride’s side of the family had gathered for a preparation ritual before the nuptials, and he said there was no drinking or dancing happening at the time.

Family members say the deck came down in a matter of seconds like a “mudslide.”

Garcha said Dr. Jazmin Jatana, a medical doctor who was a guest at the wedding, leaped into action despite her own mother being seriously injured, adding that without her help things could have been worse for the most seriously injured.

The family is also thanking Charles Ford, a resident of a neighbouring property, and other neighbours who ran to help in the moments after the collapse.

Langley RCMP, along with investigators from the Township of Langley, are probing the collapse.