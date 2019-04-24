Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking

Nova Scotia is getting $4.7-million over five years in federal funding to help address crime, including gun and gang violence and a growing human trafficking problem.
The money will go toward developing a gun and gang violence strategy, improved intelligence gathering and enhanced training for police officers and Crown attorneys.
Funding will also go to a variety of groups and organizations dealing with the effects of street-level crime.
Provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey says the assistance is welcome in a province where 40 per cent of homicides were gun-related in 2017.
Furey says the funding will also help combat a growing human-trafficking problem in the province, a trend he says is “disturbing and needs attention.”
The funding is part of Ottawa’s $327-million Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund.
