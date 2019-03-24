Halifax police investigate after gun shots allegedly fired between vehicles
Halifax police are investigating after reports of a weapon complaint in the area of Glebe Street in Halifax on Saturday.
Police say that at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the area of Glebe Street.
READ MORE: Man dies after dump truck becomes submerged in Partridge River
Two vehicles had reportedly pulled up beside each other with a witness reportedly hearing a gunshot before both vehicles sped away in opposite directions.
Police say one vehicle has been located and officers are investigating.
WATCH: Canadian police chiefs to study gun violence
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.