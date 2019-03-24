Halifax police investigate after gun shots allegedly fired between vehicles

Halifax police are investigating after reports of a weapon complaint in the area of Glebe Street in Halifax on Saturday.

Police say that at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the area of Glebe Street.

Two vehicles had reportedly pulled up beside each other with a witness reportedly hearing a gunshot before both vehicles sped away in opposite directions.

Police say one vehicle has been located and officers are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.