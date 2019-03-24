Crime
March 24, 2019 10:07 am

Halifax police investigate after gun shots allegedly fired between vehicles

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax police are investigating after reports of a weapon complaint in the area of Glebe Street in Halifax on Saturday.

Global News/File
A A

Halifax police are investigating after reports of a weapon complaint in the area of Glebe Street in Halifax on Saturday.

Police say that at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the area of Glebe Street.

READ MORE: Man dies after dump truck becomes submerged in Partridge River

Two vehicles had reportedly pulled up beside each other with a witness reportedly hearing a gunshot before both vehicles sped away in opposite directions.

Police say one vehicle has been located and officers are investigating.

WATCH: Canadian police chiefs to study gun violence

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Gun Shot
Halifax
Halifax crime
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
weapons complaint

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.