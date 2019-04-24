Crime
Man suffers serious injuries in Brantford shooting

Brantford police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning.

Brantford police say a 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body after an incident in downtown Brantford early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police were called out to an alleyway on Dalhousie Street between Queen and King streets.

While officers were securing the scene, a call was received about a shooting victim found at another location.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266.

