Man suffers serious injuries in Brantford shooting

Brantford police say a 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body after an incident in downtown Brantford early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police were called out to an alleyway on Dalhousie Street between Queen and King streets.

While officers were securing the scene, a call was received about a shooting victim found at another location.

READ MORE: Brantford police officers assaulted in two separate domestic incidents

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266.