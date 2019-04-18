Brantford police officers assaulted in two separate domestic incidents

Four Brantford police officers got a rough ride Wednesday evening as two separate domestic calls lead to assaults on constables.

The first happened just after 5:00 P.M. as officers responded to a possible domestic dispute in the city’s east end on Colbourne Street.

Witnesses told police a male and female were arguing in a vehicle with a group of children present. Not long after that, the female exited the vehicle with the kids and the car took off.

Upon arrival in response to 911 calls, officers spoke to the woman and she revealed that the vehicle was hers. Officers later located the vehicle pulling into a parking lot.

When the male saw the officers, he allegedly slid over to the passenger seat to make it appear like he wasn’t driving.

Officers later found out the man was under a driving suspension. Not long after speaking with the man, seated in the car, he became angry and tried to hit the officers with the door of the vehicle.

A struggle ensued and the man was arrested after officers restrained the suspect. The accused later failed an onsite breath test for alcohol, police said, and later refused to give another sample when he arrived at a police station.

The 34-year-old Brantford man faces five charges including assaulting a police officer, failure to comply with a breath demand and driving while under suspension.

Hours later, two other Brantford officers say they were roughed up responding to an overnight domestic assault call in the city’s north end.

Police responded to an area near Nelson Street at Market Street just after 1:00 A.M. and were told by witnesses that a male and female were seen arguing at that comer when they saw the male strike the female.

Officers soon located the female victim and the man who began walking away from the area.

When the constables attempted to speak with the male, he became agitated and attempted to fight with the officers.

After a minor scuffle, the officers arrested the man without further incident.

As a result, the 35-year-old Brantford man has been charged with assault, assault police, fail to comply with undertaking and fail to comply with probation.

