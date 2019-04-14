Bruce McArthur hospitalized after alleged prison assault: police source

Convicted serial killer Bruce McArthur was allegedly assaulted in prison and hospitalized, a police source told Global News.

READ MORE: Serial killer Bruce McArthur receives life sentence, no parole eligibility for 25 years

The source said the 67-year-old’s injuries were serious enough to warrant hospitalization.

The alleged assault occurred on Thursday, April 11 at Millhaven Institution, a maximum security facility located east of the city of Bath, Ontario, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m, according to the source.

Global News has learned that the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the assault, but they have yet to comment on it.

Stephanie Stevenson, a spokesperson for Correctional Services Canada, told Global News that due to the Privacy Act, they are unable to provide details on specific cases.

WATCH: Serial killer Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years

McArthur was given a life sentence on February 8 with no eligibility for parole for 25 years for murdering eight men between 2010 and 2017. The men had ties to Toronto’s gay community.

The former landscaper had pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder before the sentencing.

-With files from Catherine McDonald