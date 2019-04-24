Thorncliff blaze destroys detached garage: Calgary Fire Department

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said a garage in the community of Thorncliff suffered “significant” damage in a fire on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in the 6300-block of Travois Crescent N.W at around 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke pouring from the detached garage and flames eating away at the structure.

READ MORE: Homes evacuated, roads closed after major gas leak in west Calgary

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the house.

No people or pets were found inside the garage, which the CFD said was being used for storage, and didn’t have a vehicle inside.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.