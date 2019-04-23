Saskatchewan Science Centre celebrates 30 years: ‘I was so amazed’

The Saskatchewan Science Centre is celebrating thirty years since they first opened their doors to the public. To mark the milestone admission fees were rolled back to 1989 levels at $6. Visitors enjoyed scientific demonstrations from the past three decades and took in current exhibits.

“The creation of a participatory Saskatchewan Science Centre was first proposed as a project by the Junior Service League of Regina in 1978,” Science Centre CEO Sandy Baumgartner said.

“Today, we celebrate the things we have always done well while planning for the future.”

Future plans include the development of new exhibits, the renewal of exhibit spaces such as Richardson Ag-grow-lawn, Wild Saskatchewan and Building Connections. Baumgartner said in the beginning the centre had about 40 exhibits, but that has expanded to more than 180 exhibits.

For visitors it takes just one day at the centre to make a lasting impact. Kit Brinkworth visits as often as she can, even taking part in science camps while school is out. The nine-year-old said many memories come to mind when she thinks about the centre.

“There was this metal thing, that I put my hand on and then, I held my brothers hand and our hair went up and it was cool,” Brinkworth said.

Nine-year-old Ryker Priddell remembers touching VanDeGraff Generator too. The static machine has been a staple since the beginning.

“I was so amazed, I’m like what this is so cool,” Priddell said.

He likes to learn new things while he is visiting the centre, this time it was about plants.

“I learned that maybe plants don’t need as much water, or sun. To begin with it doesn’t need dirt,” Priddell said.

There are also plans to the Kramer IMAX Theatre that will showcase existing IMAX 15/70mm film projectors by showing Christopher Nolan’s Batman and other movies over the summer. Discussions are taking place to consider the addition of digital projection to the screen to bring in more viewers.

“As we have done over the past 30 years, we will continue to change, grow, and adapt our science learning opportunities in Saskatchewan. Increasing science literacy amongst every resident of the province is as important today as it was 30 years ago, if not more.” Baumgartner said.