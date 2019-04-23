Politics
April 23, 2019 4:47 pm

Clinton says Mueller report just the beginning, stops short of calling for impeachment

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Democrats discuss way forward after Mueller report as Trump shrugs off impeachment concerns

A A

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton says special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is only the beginning of a reckoning on election meddling, not the end.

The former Democratic presidential candidate stopped short of calling for immediate impeachment proceedings.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘I’m having a good day,’ Trump says following release of redacted Mueller report

She says Congress should instead determine through a serious analysis whether U.S. President Donald Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanours.

She says “it should be something undertaken in a really serious way based on evidence,” and not a pre-ordained conclusion for partisan political reasons.

WATCH: Mueller report reveals Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice

She likened it to her experience as a young attorney working on the case for the impeachment against Richard Nixon, which she said won the trust and confidence of the public with its professionalism and non-partisanship.

Clinton spoke Tuesday in New York City at the Time 100 Summit.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Impeachment
Hillary Clinton
hillary clinton mueller report
Mueller report
mueller report donald trump
Russia Investigation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.