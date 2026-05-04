Former Vancouver mayor alleges a B.C. cabinet minister is under investigation

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Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart is alleging a current provincial cabinet minister is under investigation and that many people know about it.

Stewart, now an associate professor at the Simon Fraser University School of Public Policy, dropped this on Jas Johal’s CKNW show late on Monday afternoon.

“It’s come to my attention and I’ve reported it and in fact was interviewed for about four hours by lawyers working for the federal government about a B.C. cabinet minister under investigation for collaborating with the Chinese government,” Stewart said on the show.

“Something that myself I reported to senior BC NDP officials. I know the premier’s aware of it. I know that there. many members of cabinet are aware of this.

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“This is an ongoing RCMP investigation that nothing’s being done about it. And essentially, in my view, we’re just rolling over and we’re not protecting our sovereignty from what I consider the biggest threat to democracy in Vancouver and across Canada.”

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2:36 Exclusive: Chinese consulate allegedly tried to cancel Vancouver arts show

This conversation on CKNW came as Global News reported that Chinese consular officials met with a Vancouver city hall employee last month and urged her to cancel an arts event that highlighted communist party repression, sources told Global News.

Global News also spoke to Stewart for that story and Stewart said that “mayor and council need to take this very seriously.”

-with files from Stewart Bell and Jeff Semple