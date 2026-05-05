Progressive Conservatives set Ford Fest for Scarborough ahead of key byelection

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Staff and MPPs in the Ford government are being asked to beef up the attendance numbers at Premier Doug Ford’s annual community barbecue — nicknamed Ford Fest — as the Progressive Conservative Party looks to “build momentum” ahead of the Scarborough Southwest byelection.

While the Ford government has yet to call the byelection to replace former NDP MPP Doly Begum, the PCs appear to be gearing up — moving Ford Fest to Scarborough, with plans to use the June 19 event as a launchpad for voter outreach.

“This year’s event … will serve as an important opportunity to build momentum in Scarborough as we approach the upcoming Scarborough Southwest by-election,” an internal party email, obtained by Global News, states.

The email, sent from an Ontario PC party executive and addressed to all ministerial chiefs of staff using their personal email addresses, also laid out the party’s participation expectations.

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Elected MPPs are being told they “should” attend Ford fest, their offices are being asked to provide two volunteers each and chiefs of staff are being asked to lean on stakeholders to attend the barbecue.

“Attendance at Ford Fest is highly encouraged for regional caucus members,” the email states. “All caucus members in GTA and the surrounding ridings should attend Ford Fest.”

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The party also told chiefs of staff to reach out to stakeholders — groups and individuals that advocate and lobby the government for decisions and funding — and “encourage” them to attend the event.

“This is an excellent opportunity to invite your friendly stakeholders,” the email said. “Please reach out and maintain a list of stakeholders you have invited/who are attending and encourage them to sign up online.”

The executive’s email made it clear that the party would retain a copy of the “final list of stakeholder attendees” at Ford Fest — raising questions about how the party or government intended to use the list of individuals attending.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the email is “inappropriate” and could warrant an investigation from Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner.

“There’s no question, ministers’ staff are not supposed to be doing partisan work in their offices. And this very clearly seems to overstep that,” Stiles said.

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“Stakeholders of the minister should be off-limits. That’s pay-to-play politics.”

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called it a conflict of interest that crosses the line.

“It puts pressure on those stakeholders to come to an event that they would not otherwise come to,” Fraser said.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party said Ford Fest is a “long-standing, free public event” and attendance is “completely voluntary.”

“We always give the team a heads-up before public promotion so they’re aware and can take part,” the party said in a statement.

“As with any event like this, people are encouraged to invite others in their networks who may be interested.”

As parties gear up for the by-election, the NDP was the first to name its candidate. The Official Opposition won the seat in 2025 and will look to retain it now that Begum has stepped down and crossed to the federal Liberals.

“We are going to hold that riding,” Stiles declared last week at Queen’s Park. “But we’re not taking it for granted.”

The Ontario Liberals, meanwhile, will select their candidate on May 9, after an open nomination race that includes current MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

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Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said, heading into the byelection, the party’s “poll numbers are good,” giving them confidence in the upcoming vote.

“Those are really good things, they’re encouraging things,” Fraser said, adding that good polling isn’t a substitute for hard work.

The PC Party, meanwhile, hasn’t offered details on whether it will hold an open nomination process or appoint a candidate.

Ford has previously said the party will work hard to “turn that seat” blue during the byelection.