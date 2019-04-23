Sports
Assault charge withdrawn against University of Regina Rams football player

By CJME The Canadian Press

An assault charge has been withdrawn against a University of Regina Rams football player that stemmed from an alleged fight outside a campus bar last fall.

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire, – a defensive back with the team – was charged with assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with undertaking after an altercation outside the campus bar, The Owl, in October.

Some people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while another person was taken to hospital the next morning.

Gandire’s trial was supposed to start on Monday morning, but according to Crown prosecutor Catherine Gagnon, a number of witnesses who were friends of the complainant did not show up.

Gandire was suspended from the Rams until the court case was concluded.

A university spokesperson was unable to say whether Gandire is still a student at the university, due to privacy issues.

The spokesperson said any possible future Gandire might have with the Rams will have to be assessed.

