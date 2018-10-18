21-year-old man charged in assault investigation on U of R property

A 21-year-man is facing assault charges following an altercation at the University of Regina campus Oct. 6.

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire of Vancouver is charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with undertaking.

Police received a call about 1:00 a.m. early that morning of a sick or injured man outside a business on U of R property. Reports say a group of men engaged in an altercation that turned physical.

EMS attended the scene and treated some individuals who had minor injuries.

Police learned on Oct. 9 that one man involved in the fight had been taken to hospital.

That same morning, police received a report of an alleged assault causing injury to one of the men in the altercation.

An investigation led to the arrest of Gandire.

Gandire will appear in provincial court on Nov. 29.