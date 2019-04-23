Driver allegedly fleeing police in Stratford apprehended in Seaforth

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from Stratford police early on Saturday morning.

Police say officers spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that allegedly belonged to a prohibited driver. When police attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Erie and St. Patrick streets, police say the suspect took off at a high speed.

Police gave pursuit but abandoned the chase due to the reckless manner of the driver. He was last seen going north on John Street from West Gore Street, according to police.

OPP apprehended the driver on Sunday afternoon in Seaforth, a town about 40 kilometres from Stratford.

The driver, a West Perth man, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.