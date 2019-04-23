Police charge 2 men with impaired driving in Bradford on Easter Sunday

South Simcoe police arrested and charged two men with impaired driving within 20 minutes of one another in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning in Bradford.

Both drivers — a 32-year-old Richmond Hill man and a 46-year-old Bradford man — were charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration over .08 per cent, officers say.

Police say the driver from Richmond Hill was first spotted by an officer conducting radar around Line 6 and West Park Avenue at 2 a.m. He was allegedly caught travelling more than 30 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

According to South Simcoe officers, after the driver stopped the vehicle, he failed a breath test and was transported to the police station, where it was discovered that his blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit.

Twenty minutes later, a patrolling officer saw a vehicle stopped at Barrie and Holland streets, police say, where the driver appeared to be asleep with the vehicle running and in drive mode.

According to South Simcoe police, when the Bradford man awoke to the officer knocking on his window, he drove forward and struck the police car.

Officers say the driver showed signs of significant intoxication and was arrested and transported to the police station. Police add that breath tests showed the Bradford man was nearly three times above the legal limit.

According to police, both men’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles were impounded for seven.

Both the accused were released with future court dates, officers add.

From Friday to Tuesday, South Simcoe officers responded to 359 service calls.