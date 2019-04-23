OPP investigating reports of Tiny Township ATV theft
A A
South Georgian Bay OPP are investigating an alleged ATV theft that took place in Tiny Township overnight on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
A suspect reportedly stole the vehicle, which is described as a red 2011 Polaris ATV, from a locked garage at a home on Concession 13 East, police say.
READ MORE: OPP searching for missing 59-year-old Midland man
According to officers, the ATV’s VIN number is 4XAZX55A6BA114543.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Officers step up patrols to encourage ATV safety
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.