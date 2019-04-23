OPP investigating reports of Tiny Township ATV theft

South Georgian Bay OPP are investigating an alleged ATV theft that took place in Tiny Township overnight on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

A suspect reportedly stole the vehicle, which is described as a red 2011 Polaris ATV, from a locked garage at a home on Concession 13 East, police say.

READ MORE: OPP searching for missing 59-year-old Midland man

According to officers, the ATV’s VIN number is 4XAZX55A6BA114543.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Officers step up patrols to encourage ATV safety