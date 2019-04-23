Crime
April 23, 2019 12:24 pm

OPP investigating reports of Tiny Township ATV theft

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP are investigating after a reported ATV theft in Tiny Township over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police
A A

South Georgian Bay OPP are investigating an alleged ATV theft that took place in Tiny Township overnight on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

A suspect reportedly stole the vehicle, which is described as a red 2011 Polaris ATV, from a locked garage at a home on Concession 13 East, police say.

READ MORE: OPP searching for missing 59-year-old Midland man

According to officers, the ATV’s VIN number is 4XAZX55A6BA114543.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Officers step up patrols to encourage ATV safety

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV crime
atv theft
Concession 13 East
Crime
OPP
Residential robbery
Robbery
South Georgian Bay OPP
Tiny Township crime
Tiny Township police
Tiny Township theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.