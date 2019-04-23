Hamilton men charged with stunt driving on Main Street

Two 18-year-old Hamilton men were charged with stunt driving over the weekend after officers say two cars blew by them on Main Street.

Police say it happened on Sunday at approximately 7 p.m. in the area of Main and King streets.

Officers say they could hear the loud sounds of two engines inside a blue Subaru BRZ and black Chevrolet Cobalt “travelling a high rate of speed.”

“Several blocks later, police say they were able to safely stop both vehicles,” said Hamilton Police Service in an official release. “Through investigation, it was determined the vehicles were in fact racing.”

Police say the driver of the Cobalt was also charged with stunt driving in 2018.

The names of the two men were not released.

Their licences have been suspended and their vehicles have been impounded for seven days.