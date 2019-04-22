Saskatoon police constable given conditional discharge on sexual assault charge

After pleading guilty earlier this year, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officer has received a conditional discharge on a sexual assault allegation.

A conditional discharge means Const. Robert Brown will not have a criminal record if he follows a series of conditions for one year.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police constable charged with sexual assault

The charge stems from a reported incident on Remembrance Day in 2017 at the Sergeant Hugh Cairns VC Armoury in Saskatoon. The victim was a civilian attending the event.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged Brown, who was a primary reserve member with the North Saskatchewan Regiment.

WATCH: Saskatoon police constable charged with sexual assault (April 2018)

Last April, SPS suspended Brown with pay pending the outcome of the sexual assault case.

The police service has not stated what this result means for the 18-year member.

Related Common assault charge withdrawn against 2 Saskatoon police constables